More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

London restaurant becomes celebration venue for Iranian strikes on Israel

Patrons of the Palestinian-owned “Shakshuka” restaurant cheered missile strikes on Israeli cities.

Jun. 24, 2025
Nissan Shtrauchler
Pro-Palestinian protesters march down Whitehall in London, England, on March 15, 2025. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
Pro-Palestinian protesters march down Whitehall in London, England, on March 15, 2025. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.

Sounds of jubilant cheering and pro-Palestinian anthems filled a London restaurant as patrons celebrated live coverage of Iranian missile strikes on Israel, according to disturbing video footage that has emerged.

In one video, a woman enthusiastically shouts “Israel’s on fire” while pointing to Arabic news broadcasts allegedly showing missile impacts across Israeli cities. The restaurant’s sound system immediately begins playing Palestinian nationalist songs, including an anthem containing the phrase “my blood is Palestinian,” as celebrants dance amid images of destruction in Israel. Anti-Israel activist Anika Zahir filmed the scenes.

The establishment, called “Shakshuka,” operates in central London under Palestinian owner Haleem Kheralla. Palestinian flags and anti-Israel imagery decorate the interior, including maps that omit Israel entirely. Additional footage shows Zahir declaring “yalla bye bye Israel” while describing her attendance at a “viewing party,” repeatedly filming split-screen news coverage of alleged missile strikes. “Look at this, how beautiful,” she remarks while broadcasting images of air defense intercepts and impacts in Israeli cities, as other patrons express similar joy.

“The restaurant owner operates as a Palestinian activist, making it shocking that such an establishment exists in central London,” said Amira Halperin, a European terrorism researcher who has spent years documenting extremist activities. Halperin is the author of a book examining Palestinians in Britain through interviews with Gaza residents living in the country.

Halperin recently attended a conference at Westminster University, after which the academic staff organized a meeting at the same restaurant. She describes encountering a profoundly hostile environment upon entering. “Walking into the restaurant just one day after the terrorist attack against two Israeli diplomats in Washington felt like entering a Hamas command center. Since October 7, I have dedicated all my efforts to challenging Britain’s permissive approach toward extremism, which motivated me to remain and document these observations.

“Gaza photographs and anti-Israel messaging covered the walls. Tables displayed Palestinian flag colors alongside ‘save Gaza’ slogans. One image promoted an ‘Apartheid Free Zone’ campaign connected to the BDS movement. The owner actively participates in Cage International alongside attorney Fahad Ansari, who represents Hamas in legal proceedings seeking to remove the organization from Britain’s terrorist list. Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, directs the case and advises the legal team.”

Halperin, who belongs to the “Dvorah” forum, observed that security concerns for Israelis and Jews throughout London and Britain continue to escalate. “Sadly, encountering Hamas supporters across London and Britain has become commonplace. Following the Iranian confrontation, Israelis face not only existential threats from pro-Palestinian elements but also growing dangers linked to Iran and the substantial British support for the Islamic Republic’s extremist regime, including public demonstrations backing that radical government.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Nissan Shtrauchler
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin