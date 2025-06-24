London restaurant becomes celebration venue for Iranian strikes on Israel

Sounds of jubilant cheering and pro-Palestinian anthems filled a London restaurant as patrons celebrated live coverage of Iranian missile strikes on Israel, according to disturbing video footage that has emerged.

In one video, a woman enthusiastically shouts “Israel’s on fire” while pointing to Arabic news broadcasts allegedly showing missile impacts across Israeli cities. The restaurant’s sound system immediately begins playing Palestinian nationalist songs, including an anthem containing the phrase “my blood is Palestinian,” as celebrants dance amid images of destruction in Israel. Anti-Israel activist Anika Zahir filmed the scenes.

The establishment, called “Shakshuka,” operates in central London under Palestinian owner Haleem Kheralla. Palestinian flags and anti-Israel imagery decorate the interior, including maps that omit Israel entirely. Additional footage shows Zahir declaring “yalla bye bye Israel” while describing her attendance at a “viewing party,” repeatedly filming split-screen news coverage of alleged missile strikes. “Look at this, how beautiful,” she remarks while broadcasting images of air defense intercepts and impacts in Israeli cities, as other patrons express similar joy.

“The restaurant owner operates as a Palestinian activist, making it shocking that such an establishment exists in central London,” said Amira Halperin, a European terrorism researcher who has spent years documenting extremist activities. Halperin is the author of a book examining Palestinians in Britain through interviews with Gaza residents living in the country.

Halperin recently attended a conference at Westminster University, after which the academic staff organized a meeting at the same restaurant. She describes encountering a profoundly hostile environment upon entering. “Walking into the restaurant just one day after the terrorist attack against two Israeli diplomats in Washington felt like entering a Hamas command center. Since October 7, I have dedicated all my efforts to challenging Britain’s permissive approach toward extremism, which motivated me to remain and document these observations.

“Gaza photographs and anti-Israel messaging covered the walls. Tables displayed Palestinian flag colors alongside ‘save Gaza’ slogans. One image promoted an ‘Apartheid Free Zone’ campaign connected to the BDS movement. The owner actively participates in Cage International alongside attorney Fahad Ansari, who represents Hamas in legal proceedings seeking to remove the organization from Britain’s terrorist list. Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, directs the case and advises the legal team.”

Halperin, who belongs to the “Dvorah” forum, observed that security concerns for Israelis and Jews throughout London and Britain continue to escalate. “Sadly, encountering Hamas supporters across London and Britain has become commonplace. Following the Iranian confrontation, Israelis face not only existential threats from pro-Palestinian elements but also growing dangers linked to Iran and the substantial British support for the Islamic Republic’s extremist regime, including public demonstrations backing that radical government.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.