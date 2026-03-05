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Macron calls for de-escalation in Lebanon

“This strategy of escalation is a major fault that is jeopardizing the entire region,” said the French president.

Mar. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

Macron calls for de-escalation in Lebanon

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Merz, Macron
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders meet with U.S. President Donald Trump after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate after speaking on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and separately with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“I reiterated the need for Hezbollah to immediately cease its attacks against Israel and beyond. This strategy of escalation is a major fault that is jeopardizing the entire region,” Macron wrote on X, adding he also spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

“Likewise, I urged the Israeli Prime Minister to preserve Lebanon’s territorial integrity and to refrain from a ground offensive. It is important that the parties return to the ceasefire agreement,” Macron added.

He called the situation in Lebanon “very concerning.” Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel on Monday, violating the terms of a ceasefire it had accepted in November 2024 after two years of fighting with Israel.

Hezbollah did this in solidarity with Iran, which Israel and the United States struck on Feb. 28 in what U.S. President Donald Trump this week said was a preemptive strike.

“Our solidarity with the Lebanese people and our commitment to regional stability remain at the heart of our action,” wrote Macron.

“France will continue, together with its partners, to support the efforts of the Lebanese Armed Forces so that they can fully carry out their missions of sovereignty and put an end to the threat posed by Hezbollah,” he added. France will also take “immediate action to support displaced Lebanese populations,” Macron said, “In response to the humanitarian emergency in southern Lebanon.”

Israel’s relationship with France has deteriorated under Macron, who has labeled Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza as “barbarous,” condemned Israel’s strikes on Hezbollah as “impossible to justify” and has imposed an arms embargo on Israel.

Last year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, that Macron was not invited to visit Israel due to France’s “initiative and efforts that harm Israel’s interests.”

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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