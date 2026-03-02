More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Goal of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ is regime change

More than 40 senior Iranian leaders have been eliminated, including Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Mar. 2, 2026
David Isaac

Goal of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ is regime change

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits an Israeli Air Force 'Arrow' unit at an IAF base on June 23, 2025. Netanyahu commended the unit's officers and soldiers and expressed his appreciation for their contribution in defending the skies over Israel. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits an Israeli Air Force ‘Arrow’ unit at an IAF base on June 23, 2025. Netanyahu commended the unit’s officers and soldiers and expressed his appreciation for their contribution in defending the skies over Israel. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.

“‘Operation Roaring Lion’ is designed to remove the ayatollah regime that has terrorized America, Israel, and the people of Iran for 47 years,” an Israeli official familiar with the matter told JNS.

Israel and the United States opened their joint attack against the Islamic Republic on the morning of Feb. 28. More than 40 senior Iranian leaders have been eliminated, including the former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has lashed out in response, launching missiles at Israel, the Arab Gulf States and U.S. military bases in the region.

“Today, the ayatollahs are not only attacking America, Israel and the Iranian people. They are now attacking the entire Middle East and beyond,” the official said.

“They are attacking civilians and American assets in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Cyprus in Europe,” the official said, noting this proved the foresight of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he had predicted that Iranian missiles would one day reach Europe.

“Removing the ayatollah regime will finally make true peace possible and bring prosperity to the Middle East and beyond,” the official said.

Israeli leaders have urged the Iranian people to rise up. On Feb. 28, Netanyahu told Iranians “to throw off the shackles of the Islamic regime after 47 years.”

“Do not miss this opportunity,” Netanyahu said, calling on all parts of Iranian society to unite in taking back their country.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump described the killing of Khamenei as “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

Trump urged, “All Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment. ... I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise. The rest will be up to you. But we’ll be there to help.”

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said the targeted killing of Khamenei marked the “culmination” of many efforts to eliminate Iran’s regional terror leadership.

The army said a series of operations, including last June’s 12-day war, had dismantled the leadership of the Iranian-built terror axis, which had been responsible for many attacks against Israel.

Despite the blows it has sustained, the Iranian regime remains defiant.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while the country had “lost some top-ranking military commanders,” they had been “immediately replaced.”

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin