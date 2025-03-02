Skies reopen to Israelis as airlines return

The flight board at Ben-Gurion International Airport is filling up again as numerous international carriers announce their return to Israeli skies after months of disruption.

Dozens of foreign airlines are already operating in the country, including the entire Lufthansa Group, Air France, Air Europa, Flydubai, Etihad and Hainan.

On Sunday, a major airline is resuming operations in Israel—Air India. The carrier will reopen direct flights to India while simultaneously expanding competition on routes to the East, with Bangkok expected to be particularly popular through connections in Delhi.

On March 15, United Airlines is set to become the first American carrier to return with a daily flight to New York. The airline will subsequently double its frequency to two daily flights beginning on March 29.

Following closely behind, American carrier Delta will rejoin the market on April 1, bringing the total to four airlines operating direct flights between Israel and the United States. This expanded offering is expected to intensify competition between El Al, Arkia, United and Delta. There is no confirmed information regarding American Airlines’ return to Israel.

Irish budget carrier Ryanair is scheduled to resume operations on March 30. The airline confirmed this return date and noted it is selling direct flights to more than 10 destinations from Israel, including Berlin, Athens and Larnaca.

Spanish carrier Iberia will also restart operations on March 30, increasing competition on the Madrid route currently served by Israeli airlines and Air Europa.

Air Baltic will follow on April 2 with direct flights to Riga, and on April 5, aviation giant British Airways is expected to return to Israeli skies.

The next month represents a critical period for aviation in Israel. If all carriers return as scheduled, alongside those already operating, it will mark a substantial improvement compared to the situation during the war. Several major airlines have yet to announce their return, including Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, Portuguese TAP, Emirates, Korean Air and American Airlines.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.