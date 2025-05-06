Wounded Syrian Druze civilians evacuated to Israel for treatment

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Ten Syrian Druze citizens were evacuated over the past two days to Ziv Medical Center in Safed after being injured in Syria, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday.

The IDF remains deployed in southern Syria and is actively working to prevent the infiltration of hostile forces into Druze villages in the area.

“The military continues to monitor the situation closely and remains prepared for a range of defensive scenarios,” according to the IDF.

On Monday, the IDF announced that Israeli forces operating near the Syrian border located and destroyed the central military headquarters of the former Assad regime in the Mount Hermon region.

During the operation, Israeli forces uncovered bunkers and an extensive weapons cache, including artillery, mortars, rocket launchers, explosives and landmines.

The operation followed a broader escalation in Israeli military activity across Syria, including a wave of airstrikes over the weekend targeting air defense systems and regime assets near Damascus, Hama and Daraa.

Israeli officials have linked the increased military activity to rising threats against Syria’s Druze minority. In recent weeks, violent sectarian clashes have left more than 100 dead, prompting Israel to bolster its presence along the border and warn Damascus against further targeting of Druze villages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in coordination with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, issued a stern warning last week: “We will not allow regime forces to move south of Damascus or pose any danger to the Druze community.”