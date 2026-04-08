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Ben-Gvir tours Temple Mount in bid to reopen Jerusalem holy site to visitors

Another visit is planned after the conclusion of Passover, a spokesman for Ben-Gvir said.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

Ben-Gvir tours Temple Mount in bid to reopen Jerusalem holy site to visitors

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National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on the Temple Mount with senior police and IDF Homefront Command officers, April 7, 2026. (Otzma Yehudit)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on the Temple Mount with senior police and IDF Homefront Command officers, April 7, 2026. (Otzma Yehudit)
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir toured the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Monday with senior police and IDF Home Front Command officials, as part of efforts to reopen the site to visitors following restrictions on public gatherings imposed during the war with Iran.

The tour followed a Home Front Command decision, prompted by petitions to the High Court of Justice, allowing protests of up to 150 people in Tel Aviv, even as public gatherings in most major Israeli cities remain capped at 50 due to the conflict.

No agreements were reached during the visit to the Jerusalem holy site, which passed without incident, and another visit is planned after the conclusion of the Jewish holiday of Passover, a spokesman for Ben-Gvir said Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Ben-Gvir urged the High Court of Justice to permit “small groups” to ascend the Temple Mount and worship at the Western Wall, after Israel’s top court issued an interim order allowing an anti-war protest in central Tel Aviv with up to 600 participants.

The court decision was widely criticized by religious leaders and government officials for imposing a double standard.

The court subsequently ruled that the number of people allowed to gather at the Western Wall amid the war should be increased from 50 to 100.

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