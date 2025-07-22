‘Wrong message:’ Israel dismisses call by 25 countries to end Gaza war

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected a joint statement issued earlier in the day by the top diplomats of 25 countries and a European Union commissioner calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

“Israel rejects the joint statement published by a group of countries, as it is disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said in a statement.

“All statements and claims should be directed at the only party responsible for the lack of a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire: Hamas, which started this war and is prolonging it,” it added.

The joint declaration, titled “Occupied Palestinian Territories: Joint Statement, 21 July 2025,” was signed by Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and others.

It was also signed by the E.U. Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.

Their criticisms focused primarily on Israel’s new aid distribution model for Gaza, which they characterized as “dangerous, fuels instability, and deprives Gazans of human dignity.”

“We condemn the drip-feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food,” the statement said.

In February, Israel and the U.S. established a new organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), to oversee food aid delivery directly to Gazan civilians, bypassing Hamas, which had been exploiting aid as a funding source by expropriating it and reselling it at inflated prices.

Israel and the U.S. have cited Hamas as a key cause of the violence at aid sites. A June 30 cable sent from the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem stated that the terrorist group had “formally placed bounties” on U.S. and Palestinian workers of the GHF.

“Hamas is deliberately acting to increase friction and harm civilians who come to receive humanitarian aid,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

The joint statement concluded that the nations were prepared “to take further action” to achieve an “immediate ceasefire” and pursue a diplomatic path to peace.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded: “The statement fails to focus pressure on Hamas and fails to recognize Hamas’s role and responsibility for the situation. Hamas is the sole party responsible for the continuation of the war and the suffering on both sides.

“At these sensitive moments in the ongoing negotiations, it is better to avoid statements of this kind,” it added.