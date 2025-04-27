WWE star deletes antisemitic post after press inquiry

( April 27, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

For over a year, WWE—the global wrestling entertainment powerhouse now also streaming on Netflix—has been receiving repeated alerts: screenshots, videos and documentation revealing a disturbing pattern in Canadian wrestler Sami Zayn‘s public activity.

Zayn, one of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)’s most prominent stars, has promoted antisemitic and anti-Zionist content on social media and in public appearances—liking hate pages, sharing inflammatory articles, and wearing shirts of openly anti-Zionist bands. WWE’s silence in the face of these actions has raised serious concerns.

During a live event on Monday, Zayn was caught on video cursing at Israeli fans. Hours later, he posted on X: “hoes stay mad.”

Before publishing this article, Israel Hayom contacted WWE executives. We asked whether the organization was aware of Zayn’s posts and if they aligned with WWE’s stated values. Two hours after our questions were sent, one of Zayn’s most offensive tweets was deleted. No comment, apology or explanation has been issued since.

Zayn, whose real name is Rami Sebei, was born in 1984 in Laval, Quebec, to Syrian migrants from Homs.

The first documented case came in November 2023, when Zayn liked a post on X titled “Israel’s Final Solution for the Palestinians.”

The article featured a Star of David merged with a Nazi flag and accused Israel of genocide, drawing Holocaust comparisons and blaming Israel for the massacre of its own civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

It concluded with the statement: “Israelis who cheer the Palestinian nightmare will soon live a nightmare of their own.”

Since then, dozens of complaints have been submitted to WWE by Jewish organizations, journalists and online activists. They provided consistent evidence: likes on antisemitic content, follows of accounts calling for Israel’s destruction, and reposts likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In one post from September, Zayn shared a photo of an armed Arab child with a sign reading: “Act now before it’s too late.”

His public behavior followed suit. A few months ago, he shared enthusiastic praise for a documentary about the Irish band Kneecap—a group known for extreme anti-Israel messaging. Just last week, during its performance at the Coachella festival in California, Kneecap projected onstage the message: “F*** Israel. Free Palestine.”

Zayn’s wife, Khadijah Sebei, has also posted controversial content—including statements such as “Eradicate Zionism” and “Zionism = Terrorism,” along with an image of Oct. 7 surrounded by watermelon emojis and hearts—symbols seen by many as celebrating a day when hundreds of Israeli civilians were raped and murdered.

Despite the removal of Zayn’s post, WWE has yet to respond publicly. It remains unclear whether any internal action has been taken or is planned.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.