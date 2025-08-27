Zelenskyy thanks Herzog for ‘solidarity’ on Ukraine’s Independence Day

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his message of “solidarity” on Ukraine’s Independence Day, which was marked on Aug. 24.

“I sincerely thank President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog for his thoughtful congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day, as well as for the words of solidarity from you and the people of Israel,” Zelenskyy posted to X on Monday.

“We value the bond between our nations and remain committed to strengthening our ties across various sectors,” he said, adding, “First Lady Olena and I are particularly grateful to your wife, Michal, for her support of Ukrainian children and families.”

Zelenskyy attached the letter from Herzog, which stated that “the people of Israel continue standing with the people of Ukraine, and we are all praying that the coming year will be one of peace, stability and an end to this horrible war.”

Herzog added a handwritten note at the bottom of the letter: “All the best in [sic] your impressive leadership!”

The United States is mediating between Ukraine and Russia in an attempt to end the war that has been raging for three years since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump met separately this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy in a bid to reach an agreement, but hopes for a direct meeting between the two leaders evaporated as Russia’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Putin was not ready to meet Zelenskyy.

Trump said Monday that Putin was avoiding meeting Zelenskyy because “he doesn’t like him.”