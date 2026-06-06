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News   Israel News

IDF slays terrorist in northern Gaza

Israeli security forces eliminated 13 terrorists throughout the Strip in the past week.

JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
An Israeli soldier and heavy engineering and earthmoving machinery in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jun. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces killed a terrorist in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday who posed a threat to troops, the military said.

Steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF added.

In a separate statement, the IDF Southern Command summarized its operations during the week, saying that it eliminated a total of 13 terrorists across the Strip, including four senior members of Hamas’s General Security apparatus.

Another terrorist who was involved in the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and participated in the abduction of four Israelis from a bomb shelter at the Re’im junction, was killed in an airstrike, the IDF said.

Meanwhile, the army continued its systematic operations against the underground tunnels network throughout Gaza, with a concerted effort in the Khan Yunis area, the IDF added.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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