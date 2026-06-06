IDF slays terrorist in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces killed a terrorist in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday who posed a threat to troops, the military said.

Steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF added.

In a separate statement, the IDF Southern Command summarized its operations during the week, saying that it eliminated a total of 13 terrorists across the Strip, including four senior members of Hamas’s General Security apparatus.

Another terrorist who was involved in the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and participated in the abduction of four Israelis from a bomb shelter at the Re’im junction, was killed in an airstrike, the IDF said.

Meanwhile, the army continued its systematic operations against the underground tunnels network throughout Gaza, with a concerted effort in the Khan Yunis area, the IDF added.