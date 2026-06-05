More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hezbollah invasion attempt triggered Lebanon war

“Hundreds of Radwan Force operatives crossed the Litani River. Why did they come?” asks a senior IDF official.

JNS Staff
Golani Brigade troops move along the Litani River in Southern Lebanon during a special operation over the past week in this handout photo released by the Israel Defense Forces on May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Golani Brigade infantrymen move along the Litani River in Southern Lebanon during a special operation over the past week in this handout photo released by the Israel Defense Forces on May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Hundreds of Hezbollah commandos from the elite Radwan Force crossed the Litani River in Southern Lebanon in an attempt to invade Israeli communities along the Lebanese border during the first week of “Operation Roaring Lion” in the beginning of March, it became known on Thursday.

The intended invasion, identified by the Israeli intelligence community, was blocked by an Israel Defense Forces offensive.

Israeli forces repelled the attack and eliminated the terrorists.

Channel 14 correspondent Yaki Adamker reported that the raiding attempt was the reason that the war in Lebanon restarted.

Since the beginning of the war, IDF troops have taken control of a stretch of territory that runs along the border into Southern Lebanon.

Israel Hayom on Friday cited military officials commenting on the incident.

Referring to criticism leveled at the IDF Northern Command’s aggressive response to a barrage of rockets fired into Israel following the targeted killing on Feb. 28 of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a military official who spoke under conditions of anonymity said, “They apparently don’t understand what we saw during the first week of March.

“Hundreds of Radwan Force operatives crossed the Litani River. Why did they come? If there had been even a single raid on a single community, all of us would have had to go home [be dismissed]. What were we supposed to do if not meet them on their own territory and kill them?”

On Oct. 7, 2023, thousands of Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians invaded Israel’s northwestern Negev, slaughtered some 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 more to the Strip. The massacre triggered Israel’s longest-ever war, seeing the IDF fight on multiple fronts against Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance.

Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An Israeli military helicopter is seen flying above the Israel-Lebanon border during an Israeli military operation, on June 4, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF slays commander of Hezbollah’s Engineering Unit
Additionally, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a rocket launcher in Lebanon belonging to the terrorist organization.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Former Israel Defense Forces Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, former Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Gaza Division chief Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram stand near slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's body in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Oct. 17, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF chief appoints military attaché in Washington, head of Operations Division
The officers will join Brig. Gen. Guy Markizeno, whom Netanyahu appointed to serve as his military secretary, in their new roles.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
A female Israeli soldier in the Khan Yunis area, the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 28, 2023. Credit: TPS-IL.
Israel News
First woman finishes training in IDF Sayeret Matkal special operations unit
Her completion of the 18-month course marks a milestone in the effort to expand combat opportunities for women.
June 5, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
U.S. and Israeli teams, including U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (middle), in a meeting aimed at forming a new security framework for cooperation between the two countries in the first week of June, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel, US start talks on security framework to deepen partnership
A new Memorandum of Understanding is expected to entail a gradual end to American military aid.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Cadets at the infantry instructor's course take part in field week at the Squad Commanders and Infantry School in southern Israel on Nov. 16, 2010. Photo by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
Analysis
Do Israeli women in combat roles threaten IDF effectiveness and Jewish values?
While rabbis maintain High Court intervention risks fracturing the balance that allows Orthodox soldiers to serve effectively, women’s rights advocates see it as advancing equality and security.
June 5, 2026
Israel Kasnett
A United Hatzalah volunteer medic treats a patient during an emergency response in Israel. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Israeli medical service kicks off new allergy treatment, saving millions in healthcare costs
The current treatment for anaphylactic shock costs hundreds of shekels per unit and carries short expiration dates.
June 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The parade was no place for an anti-Zionist Jew-hater
Jonathan S. Tobin