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News   U.S. News

US forces redirect 129 commercial ships as part of Iran blockade

CENTOM maintains a formidable presence in the Arabian Sea while Adm. Brad Cooper holds top-level meetings with Middle East leaders.

JNS Staff
U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska on April 20, 2026, after firing upon the Iranian-flagged vessel that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. Handout Photo by the U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska after firing on the Iranian-flagged container ship that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the blockade of Iranian ports, near the Strait of Hormuz on April 20, 2026. Handout Photo by the U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
(Jun. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Central Command said on Friday that U.S. forces enforcing the blockade of Iran since April 13 have redirected 129 commercial vessels from their route in the Arabian Sea and disabled six more.

CENTCOM posted a photo of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli on X as it transits the Arabian Sea to help maintain the blockade.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM said in a separate post that its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, met with senior leaders from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan during a recent visit to the Middle East.

Cooper also met with deployed U.S. service members, recognized exceptional performers and presided over the leadership transition for U.S. Army Central—the echelon above corps for the army component of CENTCOM—the statement continued.

Iran Middle East Defense and Security
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