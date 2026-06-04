IDF chief: Navy role growing in regional fight

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Wednesday that the military was accelerating plans to bolster the Israeli Navy as a long-range strategic arm, during a visit to the service’s Haifa base.

Zamir, accompanied by Navy commander Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, toured missile boats, held a situational assessment and met with commanders on maritime operations, the military said.

He said the navy is operating “in challenging maritime theaters near and far,” including undisclosed missions, and plays a key role in striking Israel’s enemies. The IDF is prepared to resume combat against the “Iranian terror regime” if required, with the navy expected to play a “decisive role,” he added.

Addressing operations in Lebanon, Zamir said Israeli forces continue to act against threats, describing the navy as an active partner in ongoing operations.

“In Lebanon, we take the initiative, operate, and strike every threat. The Israeli Navy is an active partner in the operation. There is no ceasefire for our troops—we are working to maximize the operational freedom granted to us and will seize every opportunity to remove threats to Israeli civilians and our troops,” he said.

He also praised the navy’s leadership and personnel for their role during the war, according to the IDF.