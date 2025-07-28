A fundamental error: Recognizing ‘Palestine’ under international law

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

Amid Israel’s current war in the Gaza Strip, France, Spain, Ireland and Norway plan to recognize “Palestine” as a sovereign state. Though these announced plans could be well-intentioned, they patently ignore a core expectation of authoritative international law.

According to the Convention on the Rights and Duties of States (1934): “The political existence of the state is independent of recognition by the other states.” This binding treaty, also known as the “Montevideo Convention,” clarifies that sovereignty always requires (a) a permanent population; (b) a defined territory; (c) a government; and (d) the capacity to enter into relations with other states.

Significantly, the French, Spanish, Irish and Norwegian endorsements of Palestinian statehood fail to meet even a single one of these explicit standards. Whatever their motives, nations that support “Palestine” are urging the acknowledgment of an expansionist terror state. Over time, this state could become an existential hazard for Israel, either directly or in collaboration with a still-nuclearizing Iran.

What if the new Arab sovereignty were constitutionally “demilitarized?” A full and correct response is easy to determine. For Israel, imposing demilitarization on “Palestine” would never “work.” Inter alia, a new state of “Palestine” could evade any pre-independence promises made to Israel, even ones that had originally been tendered in good faith.

And there is more. Because treaties are binding only on states, any agreement between a non-state Palestinian Authority and the sovereign State of Israel would have no foreseeable effectiveness. This is the case even if a “government of Palestine” were willing to consider itself bound by pre-state assurances.

Even in such presumptively favorable circumstances, rulers of Palestine could retain law-based grounds for agreement termination. For example, they could withdraw from the pact on account of a supposed “material breach.” In all likelihood, this withdrawal would stem from an alleged violation by Israel that allegedly undermined the object and/or purpose of the agreement.

Further opportunities for Palestinian manipulation would arise. For instance, Palestinian decision-makers could point toward what international law calls a “fundamental change of circumstances,” rebus sic stantibus. If a Palestinian state were to declare itself vulnerable to previously unforeseen dangers, perhaps even to forces of other Arab armies or jihadist insurgencies, it could lawfully end its original commitment to remain demilitarized. A new state of Palestine could also point to “errors of fact” or “duress” as permissible grounds for agreement termination.

Prima facie, any treaty or treaty-like agreement is void if, at the time of entry into force, it conflicts with a “peremptory” rule of general international law, jus cogens, accepted and recognized by the global community of states as one from which “no derogation is permitted.” And because the right of sovereign states to maintain military forces essential to self-defense is precisely such a rule, Palestine could credibly argue its right to abrogate an arrangement that had “forced its demilitarization.”

In the late 18th century, Thomas Jefferson—later, America’s third president—wrote knowledgeably about obligation and international law. While affirming that “compacts between nation and nation are obligatory upon them by the same moral law which obliges individuals to observe their compacts … ,” at the same time, he acknowledged that “there are circumstances which sometimes excuse the nonperformance of contracts between man and man; so are there also between nation and nation.” Specifically, Jefferson continued, if performance of a contractual obligation becomes “self-destructive” to a party, “ … the law of self-preservation overrules the law of obligation to others.”

Summing up, a presumptive Palestinian state could lawfully abrogate any pre-independence commitments to Israel to demilitarize. Recent declarations of recognition by France and other countries have no legal bearing on the creation of such a state.

On the contrary, these declarations seriously undermine the authority of law-based international relations, generally, and Israel in particular.

In the final analysis, Jerusalem needs to assess the existential threat of Palestinian statehood as part of a larger strategic whole; that is, in tandem with the continuously intersecting perils of conventional and unconventional war. More precisely, this points to a comprehensive analytic focus on potential synergies between enemy-state aggressions and Israel’s nuclear doctrine. Despite recent victories over Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah, Israeli leaders need to calibrate incremental shifts from “deliberate nuclear ambiguity” to “selective nuclear disclosure.” While recent declarations of national support for Palestinian statehood can be countered on a legal level, even a non-state “Palestine” would remain tolerable.

International law is not a suicide pact. Ipso facto, Israel has no legal obligation to carve an enemy state aggressor from its own still-living body. Though expressed in the stirring syntax of high moral authority, recent recognition of “Palestine” by four major states misses larger justice issues altogether.

Assigning formal statehood to violence-centered entities that openly seek an existing state’s elimination violates justice and logic. In the case of Israel and the Palestinians, such an assignment is wrongheaded on several levels and signals an evident contradiction in terms. Rather than accept the law-ignoring policy urgings of France, Spain, Ireland or Norway, the law-based community of states should remain faithful to unambiguous treaty expectations.

