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Times Square campaign links ‘Free Palestine’ with call for Jewish genocide

“This is classic antisemitism, and history proves that there is no greater danger to the continuity of a civilization,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken.

Jun. 17, 2025
JNS Staff

Times Square campaign links ‘Free Palestine’ with call for Jewish genocide

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Times Square Anti-Free Palestine Campaign
Virtual advertising countering the “Free Palestine” movement is appearing in Times Square in New York City, sponsored by the Coalition for Jewish Values, June 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
( Jun. 17, 2025 / JNS )
Times Square Anti-Free Palestine Campaign
Virtual advertising countering the “Free Palestine” movement is appearing in Times Square in New York City, sponsored by the Coalition for Jewish Values, June 2025. Credit: Courtesy.

“Free Palestine” calls for genocide against Jews, announces a new advertising campaign on a virtual billboard in Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

The goal of the campaign, which launched on Monday and will continue for the next 30 days, is “to raise awareness of the danger this movement poses to America,” according to the Coalition of Jewish Values, an advocacy organization that represents 2,500 Orthodox rabbis.

Ads appear in 10-second clips, six times per hour.

“We call upon all Americans to join us in speaking clearly about who and what the bloodthirsty ‘Free Palestine’ movement stands for, and the need to stamp it out,” said Rabbi Yaakov Menken, CJV executive vice president, in a statement. “The cry of ‘Free Palestine’ is the call of domestic terrorists.”

He stated that “Israel is the only free country in the Middle East. The one thing Israel is not free of is Jews, and that is what ‘Free Palestine’ aims to correct, in the model of Hitler’s Final Solution.”

Times Square Anti-Free Palestine Campaign
Virtual advertising countering the “Free Palestine” movement is appearing in Times Square in New York City, sponsored by the Coalition for Jewish Values, June 2025. Credit: Courtesy.

Menken added that the movement, which has organized marches en masse in the streets of New York City and on university campuses since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has “no interest in building a nation but destroying one. They do not want to elevate Palestinian Arabs but to eradicate Jews.

“This is classic antisemitism,” he said, “and history proves that there is no greater danger to the continuity of a civilization.”

Bryan E. Leib, who organizes PR for the advertising campaign, said, “CJV is going where no other Jewish organization has dared to go before, and on this scale—this is the heart of Times Square. It makes the case: The ‘Free Palestine’ movement is calling for the genocide of Jews.”

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