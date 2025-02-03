Freeing hostages, ending Hamas rule: Talks on phase two begin

Negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and of hostage deal begin in Washington today with a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

As stipulated in the initial agreement, talks on the second phase are set to begin on the 16th day of the deal—today—and it now appears that this is about far more than just another stage in a temporary agreement.

Israel seems to be on the path toward a comprehensive diplomatic agreement, with its foundation in Gaza and its head in Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu hinted at this just before his departure when he spoke about broadening the circle of peace. The fact that the talks are being orchestrated by the White House through Israeli Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, who is very close to the prime minister, and will begin with Netanyahu’s own meeting with Witkoff, indicates that a significant diplomatic agreement is on the table.

Netanyahu will meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attends a plenum session at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Entering the second phase

Today, Netanyahu will launch the talks in Washington, while Dermer will act as a senior coordinator on the issue with Witkoff and the U.S. administration moving forward.

The actual negotiations will be led by the Israeli negotiating team, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, who will only be dispatched for talks with the mediators after receiving directives from the White House.

Unlike the previous discussions, which took place in a roundtable format with the participation of the U.S., Egypt, Qatar and Israel, this phase will be managed entirely by the White House. Later this week, Witkoff is expected to initiate similar discussions with Qatar’s prime minister and senior Egyptian officials, followed by another likely meeting with Netanyahu to coordinate the Israeli delegation’s travel schedule for negotiations.

The focus of the talks will be political, with security aspects regarding Gaza’s future governance, including the end of Hamas rule in the Strip. The negotiations will take place through shuttle diplomacy led by Trump administration representatives, moving between Israel and the mediators following this week’s discussions in Washington.

Netanyahu seems to have broad support in his coalition for entering negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes long-term arrangements. Even those who had previously insisted on continuing the war at all costs appeared to have softened their stance over the weekend, allowing the Trump administration to present a formula for ending the war without a return to full-scale conflict.

With both the U.S. and Israel looking toward Saudi Arabia in the next phase, it is important to note that the second phase and the return of the remaining hostages cannot be finalized without a commitment to ending Hamas rule in Gaza—something that would require Hamas representatives to agree to as well.

Until now, Hamas has refused any framework that entails ending the war and its governance, thereby forcing Israel to continue fighting. Now, however, the talks will be restarted under new directives from the White House, and possibly a renewed willingness on the part of the Israeli government to bring the war to an end.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.