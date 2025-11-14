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Analysis

Jerusalem boosts ties with Athens and Nicosia amid Turkish unease

Amid growing concern in Turkey over security ties between Israel, Greece and Cyprus, the PMO announces that two Israeli officials visited Athens.

Nov. 14, 2025
Danny Zaken
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (center) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Nicosia, Sept. 4, 2023. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (center) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Nicosia, Sept. 4, 2023. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Danny Zaken

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Thursday that the acting National Security Council head and the prime minister’s military secretary had paid a visit to Athens.

The trip comes amid growing concern in Turkey over the tightening of security ties between Israel, Greece and Cyprus. Greece, for its part, has been investing heavily in its military and flexing its muscles in joint exercises.

According to international reports, Greece plans to purchase advanced air defense systems from Israel as part of a project known as “Achilles’ Shield.”

The system will reportedly include a new radar and several types of anti-missile interceptors, such as David’s Sling, Spyder and Barak. The deal is estimated at around 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

In recent days, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said his country may oppose Turkey’s inclusion in the European Union’s SAFE program, which aims to strengthen security and defense cooperation among E.U. member states.

Athens fears that Turkey’s participation would increase Greece’s vulnerability to Ankara. In Turkey, the move is being seen as a direct provocation.

Several opinion columns written by former generals in the Turkish press have accused Israel of being the driving force behind the Greek initiative and warned against the deepening security alliance among Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

Israel and Cyprus have also been expanding their cooperation on energy matters. During Energy Minister Eli Cohen’s recent visit to Nicosia, discussions focused on a plan to lay a direct gas pipeline from Israel’s Karish field to Cyprus, with the gas expected to meet Cypriot and Greek energy needs.

The announcement from Netanyahu’s office appears aimed at sending a warning to Ankara, which has been attempting to gain a foothold in Israel’s backyard, particularly in the Gaza Strip, but has so far been prevented from doing so by Israel.

This article was originally published in Israel Hayom.

Benjamin Netanyahu Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
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