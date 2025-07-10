More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Jewish metal singer booed for supporting Israel at Black Sabbath show

David Draiman shared a series of sharp tweets, writing, “I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew-hating morons deter that.”

Jul. 10, 2025
Inbal Chiat
David Draiman
David Draiman, of the band Disturbed, performs live in Manchester, U.K., on Jan. 16, 2017. Credit: Chris James Ryan Photography/Shutterstock.

At Black Sabbath’s farewell event held July 5 at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, the guest appearance of David Draiman—the Jewish lead singer of the metal band Disturbed—became the center of a public controversy.

Draiman, 52, who was invited to participate in a celebratory tribute show alongside major names from the metal world, took the stage to perform Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Shot in the Dark.”

Before he could sing a single word, loud boos erupted from the audience, continuing throughout his performance. According to reports and testimonies from the event, the booing did not stem from Draiman’s musical performance but as a reaction to his political positions and open support for Israel, especially since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Draiman did not remain indifferent and addressed the crowd from the stage, asking, “Are we going to start with this now?"—a clear message that he would not bow to criticism.

Despite the charged atmosphere, he continued his performance, refused to surrender to hatred, and completed his part in the show alongside senior musicians from bands Anthrax, Megadeth, Faith No More, Extreme and others.

The storm did not end in the venue. Earlier this week, Draiman shared a series of particularly sharp tweets on X with his millions of fans, writing, “As you can see ... I wasn’t ‘booed off stage’ as so many people in the press and CERTAINLY #FreePalestine crowd, would have you believe. Yes, there were a few boos when I walked out, but I came to pay homage to my teachers, my idols, the mighty Black Sabbath, and I wasn’t about to let a few Jew-hating morons deter that. It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait and inciting hatred of Jews.”

According to his claim, the live broadcast from the event showed positive reactions from the audience, and he emphasized, “There’s even a track being passed around out there that added enhanced booing to the performance just to add fuel to the fire. Pathetic. The live stream shows the truth. Both songs went over great. It’s truly pathetic when people peddle lies.”

Draiman did not settle for self-defense and went on the attack. “I will ALWAYS stand up for my people, and I won’t be deterred, intimidated, or shamed,” he clarified.

Draiman, considered one of the prominent voices in world metal since the 1990s, maintains close ties with Israel. In recent years—and especially since the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023—he has become one of the most prominent musicians in the world expressing public, consistent, and articulate support for Israel and the IDF. He has visited the country several times, met with hostage families, connected with Yarden Bibas after his return from captivity and his family’s funeral, published videos in Hebrew, and even signed IDF artillery shells with the inscription “F**k Hamas.”

His positions are not received in silence. He suffers attacks from anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian audiences; some colleagues distance themselves from him, and some boycott him. Despite this, he refuses to apologize or remain silent. “I can’t stay quiet. I won’t lose my soul for the entertainment industry,” he said previously, assailing artists such as Roger Waters and Kanye West for their antisemitic positions.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Anti-Israel Bias Arts and Entertainment Europe
Inbal Chiat
EXPLORE JNS
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard