More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Paris cops probe suspected acid vandalism at kosher eatery

The same restaurant was the target of suspected antisemitic vandalism on Oct. 9.

Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Paris cops probe suspected acid vandalism at kosher eatery

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Biot street in the 17th quarter of Paris, which becomes exclusive to pedestrians between 6 and 10 p.m., seen on June 11, 2020. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Biot street in the 17th quarter of Paris, which becomes exclusive to pedestrians between 6 and 10 p.m., seen on June 11, 2020. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Unidentified individuals doused the inside of a kosher restaurant in Paris with acid last week, in what authorities suspect was an antisemitic attack, the Le Parisien daily reported on Sunday.

Employees of the Kokoriko restaurant in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, an upscale district with many Jewish residents, found the corrosive substance on tables and seating areas at the entrance when they came into work on Friday morning, the paper reported, based on information received from the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

Damage to the establishment is estimated to be about €150,000, or $176,000, according to the report.

The same restaurant was the target of suspected antisemitic vandalism on Oct. 9. The perpetrators were not identified. Attacks against kosher establishments in France are widely reported in the media. In 2016, a jihadist murdered four Jews at a kosher supermarket on Paris’s eastern edges. In 1982, Palestinian terrorists and their collaborators murdered six people in a bombing at the Chez Jo Goldenberg kosher restaurant in Paris.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior’s “Acts Antireligious – Trends 2025” report, which was published earlier this month, the overall tally for antisemitic acts last year was 1,320 incidents.

Antisemitic attacks accounted for a little over half of all documented hate crimes targeting a religious group that year. The overall number of hate crimes against a religious group remained roughly the same as in 2024, the interior ministry’s document said, but antisemitic incidents decreased by 16% from 2024.

Anti-Christian incidents rose by 9% to 843 incidents, and anti-Muslim cases also rose by 88% to 336 cases.

Some 440,000 Jews live in France, according to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research. The country has a population of about 69 million people, with several million Muslims.

Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin