More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

US envoy warns Jew-hatred ‘rages anew’ during UN Holocaust remembrance

“This wave of hate has left synagogues under siege. Jewish students, once again, hiding their identity. Whole communities living in fear,” Mike Waltz said.

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Waltz, United Nations
Mike Waltz, permanent representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Observance of International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust on the theme “Holocaust Remembrance for Dignity and Human Rights,” at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Jan. 27, 2026. Credit: Evan Schneider/U.N. Photo.
(Jan. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, warned that the global body, created in the aftermath of the Holocaust, “must do far more now to confront this ancient poison” of antisemitism “to fulfill its founding promise and to protect every people, including the Jewish people.”

Waltz spoke at the U.N.’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day observance on Tuesday, recalling the atrocities American soldiers discovered and documented while liberating Nazi concentration camps in World War II.

The vow of “Never Again” must be put into action, the U.S. envoy said.

Waltz added that antisemitism “rages anew,” citing sharply rising levels of Jew-hatred in the United States and around the world.

“This wave of hate has left synagogues under siege. Jewish students, once again, hiding their identity. Whole communities living in fear,” he said. “I mean, what, are we back in 1933? This is absurd, and we have to call it out.”

While commending the United Nations for holding the ceremony, Waltz decried the growing reality of “Holocaust denial, its distortion, its rehabilitation in these historic narratives of Nazi collaborators, its the manipulation of history right here at the U.N. and elsewhere.” He linked that phenomenon to recent acts of violence, including the Bondi Beach Chanukah massacre in Sydney on Dec. 14 and the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Elie Wiesel once hoped that antisemitism perished in Auschwitz, and sadly, he lived to see its horrific resurrection,” Waltz said. “We cannot wait for another liberation.”

Waltz emphasized the importance of education and commemoration as critical tools in combating antisemitism, calling for greater efforts to elevate the voices of Holocaust survivors.

“You did not become a lifelong victim. You move forward and educate the next generation so that this can never happen again,” he said, addressing survivors in attendance.

He also urged countries to adopt the 2004 Best Practices for implementing the 1998 Washington Conference Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art, aimed at helping survivors and their heirs recover property seized by the Nazis. As of last month, 35 countries have endorsed the Best Practices.

“That should be celebrated, that should be applauded, but we should also ask, ‘Why only 35? Why isn’t there more?’ And I’m calling on all nations to join,” Waltz said.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, echoed those concerns, honoring the remembrance of the six million while warning that “today, memory is not enough.”

“While we stand here, Jews are being attacked, and hatred is spreading,” Danon said. “Never Again cannot remain a slogan. It must become action. Now.”

Danon also criticized what he described as bias within the global body itself.

“When antisemitic lies are told in the halls of the U.N., they receive an official stamp and turn into violence on the streets,” Danon said. “This is not freedom of expression. It is antisemitism.”

As part of the event, Holocaust survivor Sara Weinstein delivered testimony in Hebrew, marking the first time a speech was given in the language from the General Assembly stage, according to Israel’s U.N. mission.

United Nations Holocaust Terrorism
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin