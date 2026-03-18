More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Aaron Troodler

Aaron Troodler

Aaron Troodler is editor of the Jewish Exponent, Baltimore Jewish Times and Washington Jewish Week.

Members of Yeshiva University's men's basketball team. Credit: FOX Nation.
U.S. News
Yeshiva University men’s basketball team nets a big win in ‘Rebound’
The FOX Nation documentary sheds light on the challenges the team faced following the Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
May. 2, 2025
Aaron Troodler
Josh Harris
Features
Josh Harris and a commanding sports career
May. 7, 2024
Aaron Troodler
Jake Tapper
Features
Jake Tapper: Anchor, author and proud Jew
Nov. 22, 2023
Aaron Troodler