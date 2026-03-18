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Adi Rubinstein

An Israeli Air Force pilot using the simulator to prepare for real-life events. Photo by Gideon Markowitz.
Feature
Behind the screens: When AI trains Israel’s top guns
An inside look at how the pilots get trained on simulators before they get sent thousands of miles to defend Israel, including in Yemen and Iran.
Jan. 13, 2025
Adi Rubinstein
Torch-carrying Israelis at sporting events have posed challenges for medical professionals. Photo by Alan Shiver.
Israel News
The dual life of Israeli sports doctors
Team physicians find themselves treating wounded soldiers and professional athletes on the same day.
Jul. 19, 2024
Adi Rubinstein
Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis celebrates with the trophy following his side's victory in extra-time during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 final match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at AEK Arena on May 29, 2024 in Athens, Greece. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images.
Culture and Society
Israeli executive ascends to key Premier League role
This appointment elevates Boaz Toshav to one of the highest-ranking Israelis in Premier League circles.
Jun. 23, 2024
Adi Rubinstein
From left, lone soldiers Jonathan Lambert, Rachel Cohen, Ram Neumark, Hadar Shay Omram and Daniel Gerstein. Photo by Avishag Shaar-Yashuv.
Israel News
Lone soldiers tell of sense of purpose during war
Five speak about their sense of mission, how society labels them, and the Israeli bureaucracy.
May. 1, 2024
Adi Rubinstein
The Israeli delegation to Berlin. Credit: Courtesy.
Feature
IDF soldiers’ families visit Berlin in a moving experience
Those affected by the war are overwhelmed by the warmth and support of the local Jewish community.
Apr. 28, 2024
Adi Rubinstein
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits a soldier who was wounded in Jenin, June 20, 2023. Photo by Nicole Laskavi/Israeli Defense Ministry.
Feature
A rare glimpse into the recovery of wounded soldiers
Naor, who was shot several times in Gaza, is steadfast about fulfilling his dream of establishing a space industry in the Negev. Yonatan, whose bulldozer was hit by an RPG, smiles as he takes his first step on his remaining leg.
Jan. 2, 2024
Adi Rubinstein
Eric Adams Benjamin Netanyahu
Feature
Protecting the Jewish community is sacred, says New York mayor
Eric Adams explains why he stands with Israel, and what his city is doing to safeguard the largest Jewish population outside the Jewish state.
Oct. 29, 2023
Adi Rubinstein