Adi Rubinstein

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Naor, who was shot several times in Gaza, is steadfast about fulfilling his dream of establishing a space industry in the Negev. Yonatan, whose bulldozer was hit by an RPG, smiles as he takes his first step on his remaining leg.