Israeli executive ascends to key Premier League role

In a groundbreaking move for Israeli soccer, Boaz Toshav has been appointed as the financial manager for the soccer division of the Marinakis Group, marking a significant milestone in Israeli sports management on the international stage.

Toshav, who previously served as the owners’ representative at Hapoel Tel Aviv before the club’s transfer to David Mintzberg and his investment group, took on this new role several months ago. His appointment places him at the helm of financial operations for a portfolio of prestigious European clubs.

The Marinakis Group, led by Greek shipping and media tycoon Evangelos Marinakis, owns an impressive array of soccer clubs. These include Olympiacos, the Greek powerhouse and recent UEFA Conference League champion; Nottingham Forest, competing in the English Premier League; and Rio Ave, a Portuguese club whose acquisition was finalized in May.

As part of the structural changes following Rio Ave’s transition from an association to a company, Toshav has also assumed the roles of president and chairman of the Portuguese club. This multifaceted position underscores the trust placed in Toshav’s leadership and financial acumen.

Over the past few months, Toshav has been deeply involved with the Marinakis Group’s operations. His work has spanned significant events, including Olympiacos’ matches against Maccabi Tel Aviv and their triumph in the Conference League. His responsibilities now require him to navigate between England, Greece and Portugal, reflecting the global nature of modern management.

This appointment elevates Toshav to one of the highest-ranking Israelis in Premier League circles. At Rio Ave, where he serves as chairman of the board, the club has already made waves in the transfer market, signing Karem Zoabi from Hapoel Jerusalem for 900,000 euros.

Nottingham Forest, one of the clubs under the Marinakis Group umbrella, boasts a storied history, having won the European Cup twice (in 1979 and 1980). Despite recent challenges, it remains a prestigious club and one of only six English teams to have clinched Europe’s most coveted title.

The significance of Toshav’s appointment extends beyond the realm of sports. At a time when Israel faces challenges in European sports arenas, the elevation of an Israeli to such a pivotal position has the potential to reshape perceptions of Israel across Europe.

This development not only represents a personal achievement for Toshav but also stands as a testament to the growing influence of Israeli sports management expertise on the global stage. It opens new avenues for collaboration and understanding in the international soccer community.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.