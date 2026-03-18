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Aharon Garber

Aharon Garber

Adv. Aharon Garber is the deputy director of the Kohelet Policy Forum’s law department.

Israelis protest in support of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara outside the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem, July 14, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
The AG’s last crusade?
In Gali Baharav-Miara’s fantasy world, the reality in which the prime minister and Cabinet ministers run the country constitutes an imminent threat.
Jul. 31, 2025
Aharon Garber