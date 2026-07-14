WATCH: US uses sea drones in Iran strike for first time

The U.S. military has for the first time used unmanned surface vessels in combat, striking an Iranian naval facility, U.S. Central Command said on Monday.

“Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” CENTCOM said in an X post. “Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations.”

The strikes degraded Iran’s ability to conduct attacks on commercial shipping, according to CENTCOM.