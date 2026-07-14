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WATCH: US uses sea drones in Iran strike for first time

Unmanned surface vessels were used to strike a naval facility in Bandar Abbas, according to CENTCOM.

JNS Staff
U.S. Navy warships transit the Arabian Sea in close formation as CENTCOM forces continue to promote regional security and stability, June 30, 2026. U.S. Navy photo.
U.S. Navy warships transit the Arabian Sea in close formation as CENTCOM forces continue to promote regional security and stability, June 30, 2026. U.S. Navy photo.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military has for the first time used unmanned surface vessels in combat, striking an Iranian naval facility, U.S. Central Command said on Monday.

“Yesterday, using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran,” CENTCOM said in an X post. “Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations.”

The strikes degraded Iran’s ability to conduct attacks on commercial shipping, according to CENTCOM.

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