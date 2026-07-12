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Iran claims strikes on US bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan

The IRGC had warned that any “new act of aggression” against Iran would be met with a “severe response.”

JNS Staff
A banner posted on a building in Tehran's Vali Asr square depicts missiles aimed at Israel, April 16, 2024. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
A banner posted on a building in Tehran’s Vali Asr square depicts missiles aimed at Israel, April 16, 2024. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
(July 12, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday it had launched attacks on American military assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan.

According to the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, the missile and drone attacks targeted military facilities in Qatar; a Patriot air-defense system, an ammunition depot and a radar site in Kuwait, refueling platforms used by aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman, a military communications facility and a radar site in Bahrain, and a command center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses had intercepted “a number of ballistic missile attacks” targeting the country.

Kuwait’s Armed Forces also said their air defense systems had engaged “hostile aerial targets” that entered the country’s airspace.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry on Sunday issued several emergency warnings, urging citizens and residents to “remain calm, head to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.”

Authorities in Oman and Jordan did not immediately confirm Iran’s claim that it had launched attacks on targets inside their territories.

On Saturday, Iran had declared the Strait of Hormuz to be closed amid ongoing U.S. airstrikes targeting the regime.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed until further notice and until the end of America’s interventions in the region, and no vessel will be permitted to pass through,” said the IRGC.

The IRGC warned that any “new act of aggression” against Iran would be met with a “severe response” and that additional “enemy bases” in the region would be targeted.

The U.S. military struck 140 military targets in Iran—the third round of strikes in a week—after the Islamic Republic “blatantly” attacked the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy as it went through the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said on Saturday night.

The military used “land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels,” and it targeted “Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations,” said CENTCOM.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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