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Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran

The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 11, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at the Iranian regime on Saturday, in light of its threats to assassinate him, writing on Social Truth that “1,000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat.”

He continued, “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran—PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

Israel recently shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Iran was considering a new plot to assassinate Trump, according to a report published Thursday in The Wall Street Journal.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the intelligence represented a potential escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran. According to the newspaper, U.S. officials had not previously been aware of the specific intelligence provided by Israel.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a threat to avenge the killing of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, in a written statement read on Iranian state television, Reuters reported.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers,” the statement read.

“Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfill a part of this divine mission,” it added.

It was the first public statement made by Iran’s new leader since the funeral procession of his father began last week.

An X account attributed to Khamenei threatened on Saturday to avenge the “criminal, disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks,” adding that they “will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave.”

Burial rites for Ali Khamenei, which began on July 3, concluded on Thursday with his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. Khamenei was targeted and killed by the Israeli Air Force on Feb. 28, in a preemptive strike conducted alongside the U.S. military that launched “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” which lasted for 40 days.

Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly wounded in the attack, sustaining significant injuries. He has not been seen in public since.

On Friday, Trump said that his administration would resume negotiations with Iran after the U.S. carried out another round of military strikes against the Islamic Republic earlier in the week.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks,’” Trump wrote. “We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is over.”

CNN reported on the same day that Tehran is apparently attempting to rebuild its nuclear facilities, based on satellite imagery analyzed in collaboration with the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security.

One image dated to June 22 seems to display a facility at the Parchin military complex, located about 19 miles southeast of Tehran, with trucks operating at the site.

Iran Defense and Security
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