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‘We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain,’ Trump says, of Iranian nuclear site

The U.S. president ordered a third consecutive night of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

July 4 military flyover fighter jets
Military flyovers take place over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during the Salute to America 4th of July celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary, July 4, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered more strikes against Iranian regime sites on Monday in response to the Islamic Republic’s attacks on civilian-manned commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command said that it began launching the “third consecutive night of strikes against Iran” at 4:45 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

“These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

The president told Hugh Hewitt on Monday that Pickaxe Mountain, an underground nuclear facility in Iran, is “a possible target for a nice, big, fat shot right in the front door.”

“I think that you’ll, maybe you’ll see that. I’ll tell them right now. Look, the fact is they have no air force. They have no navy. They have no nothing. All they do is talk, and they have fake press,” the president said. “We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready.”

“There’s not a damn thing they can do about it,” he added.

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