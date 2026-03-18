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Ahmad Hashemi

Ahmad Hashemi

Ahmad Hashemi is a research fellow at the Hudson Institute.

Iran Map
Opinion
Iran’s ‘North Korea moment’ might happen via smaller, covert nuclear sites
Unable to compete with the military superiority of Israel and the United States, Tehran now has more reasons to build bombs, not less.
Jul. 9, 2025
Ahmad Hashemi