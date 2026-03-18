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Alex Safian

CNN logo. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
CNN launders Hamas propaganda
What to do about Hamas-reported deaths in Gaza? CNN’s answer—launder the questionable figures through the Palestinian Authority.
Nov. 15, 2023
Alex Safian
Issues of the New Yorker magazine. Photo: olesea vetrila/Shutterstock
Opinion
The New Yorker’s unbounded ignorance
Jul. 26, 2023
Alex Safian
“Nakba Day,” New York City
Opinion
The ‘Nakba’ narrative is nonsense
May. 21, 2023
Alex Safian
Israeli Supreme Court
Column
Is judicial reform a threat to Israeli democracy?
Such reform is a contentious issue in Israel and the diaspora, which underscores why it should be discussed rationally and soberly, without hyperbolic and potentially dangerous charges.
Jan. 15, 2023
Alex Safian
“CNN” chief political correspondent Dana Bash. Credit: CNN.com.
Opinion
Analyzing ‘Rising Hate: Anti-Semitism in America’
Anti-Semitism cannot be rolled back and overcome without an honest look at why it exists and why it is growing.
Aug. 25, 2022
Alex Safian
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli civilian populations on Aug. 7, 2022. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Estimating the number of Gazans killed by Islamic Jihad rockets
It appears that in the latest round of fighting, half of all Gaza deaths were the fault of Islamic Jihad, not Israel.
Aug. 8, 2022
Alex Safian
The logo of Amnesty International. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
Amnesty International’s Big Lie about Israel
Because the organization is determined to denigrate and delegitimize the Jewish state, its only choice is to misrepresent facts, laws and definitions.
Feb. 1, 2022
Alex Safian
Smoke rising from the Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike, which according to the Israel Defense Forces housed Hamas intelligence and weaponry. Several media outlets also had offices in the building, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. May 15, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
Human Rights Watch’s new report is a dud
The organization’s report on alleged Israel war crimes in Gaza, like its other work on Israel, is fatally compromised by its malignant hatred for the Jewish state.
Jul. 28, 2021
Alex Safian
Flames and smoke billow after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 19, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
How many Gazans were killed by Hamas rockets in May?
Hamas aims to take out as many Israeli civilians as possible, but it often misfires—some 680 rockets fell short and fatally landed in Gaza instead.
Jul. 5, 2021
Alex Safian
An anti-Israel protest in Times Square, New York City, May 11, 2021. Credit: Andrew Ratto/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
What’s disproportional is the criticism of Israel
The lies told about Israel encourage Palestinians to believe that if only they “resist” long enough, then Israel can be eliminated. But all that’s being eliminated are the chances for a just peace.
Jun. 21, 2021
Alex Safian
Israel News
Why 1948 matters more than ever
Apr. 3, 2013
Alex Safian