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Aliza Bloch

Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton and Beit Shemesh mayor Aliza Bloch at the opening of the new school year at a school for Haredi boys in Beit Shemesh, Aug. 28, 2022. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
My recipe for Israeli unity
Beit Shemesh is an example of what can happen when all communities are respected and appreciated.
May. 8, 2023
Aliza Bloch