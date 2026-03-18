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Ardavan Khoshnood

Incoming Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Meet Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s new spymaster
A radical Islamist with close ties to both Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the IRGC, Iran’s new intelligence minister is likely to take a more aggressive approach than his predecessor.
Sep. 20, 2021
Ardavan Khoshnood
Mohsen Razaee. Photo by Erfan Kouchari, Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran may purge its intelligence community
May. 13, 2021
Ardavan Khoshnood
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and State Councilor of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi at the signing of the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Program in Tehran on March 27, 2021. Credit: Erfan Kouchari via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The security implications of the Iran-China deal
May. 10, 2021
Ardavan Khoshnood
Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Second Brig. Gen Saeed Mohammad is introduced as the commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters engineering company, Oct. 7, 2018. Credit: Muhammad Hassanzadeh via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Khatam al-Anbiya company and the future of the IRGC empire
The West assumes that if the Islamist regime of Iran is granted some leeway, it will stop its aggression. The IRGC’s push for absolute power in Iran and belligerent empire-building across the Middle East suggest otherwise.
May. 3, 2021
Ardavan Khoshnood
Riddarholmen in Stockholm as seen from the top of the City Hall tower, May 3, 2008. Credit: Benoit Derrier via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran is a threat to Swedish national security
In the recently published Swedish Security Service Yearbook 2020, which discusses the main security and intelligence challenges faced by Sweden over the past year, Iran is mentioned 14 times.
Apr. 26, 2021
Ardavan Khoshnood
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Russia-Iran intelligence pact
Tehran’s devastating counterintelligence failures prove the regime needs help in this area, and Russia may be its best option.
Mar. 4, 2021
Ardavan Khoshnood
Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan, May 5, 2015. Credit: Mohammad Hasanzadeh/Tasnim News Agency via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
IRGC Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan as Iran’s next president?
Dehghan was responsible for the vicious crackdown on opponents of the Islamic regime in the 1980s and played a central role in the bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut.
Dec. 14, 2020
Ardavan Khoshnood
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Jan. 23, 2019. Credit: Kamenie.ir via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: What are Iran’s options?
Tehran will have to respond to the killing of the architect of its nuclear program, but will likely look to save face rather than risk open war.
Nov. 30, 2020
Ardavan Khoshnood
The wanted poster for Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, nom de guerre Muhammad al-Masri. Credit: FBI.
Opinion
The al-Masri assassination: Another Iranian intelligence failure
Tehran will probably look to reform its counterintelligence community and may ask for assistance in this endeavor from both Russia and China.
Nov. 19, 2020
Ardavan Khoshnood