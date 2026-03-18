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Arie Krampf

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly Likud party meeting at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem on March 14, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
The Netanyahu Doctrine
For Netanyahu, private sector growth is a means to improve Israel’s economic power in a globalized world.
Dec. 11, 2022
Arie Krampf