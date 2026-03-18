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Arieh Kovler

Alexander (Avi) Davidson, a student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, documented his experiences on a Chabad on Campus “Living Links” trip to Poland.
Antisemitism
‘To Bear Witness’: Florida college student’s inaugural photo exhibit illustrates starkness of Poland
Images in Poland may be “thought-provoking,” though they touch on the “macabre,” says Alexander (Avi) Davidson, who can relate to life’s darker moments.
Sep. 4, 2018
Arieh Kovler