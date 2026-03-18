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Atta Farhat

Druze men protest outside the Hafia District Court, carrying both the Druze and the Israeli flags. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
A message to the Jewish nation from a Druze Zionist friend
There are no Druze in the world who can claim a better and freer life than the Druze citizens of Israel.
Aug. 2, 2018
Atta Farhat