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Aviad Hacohen

Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justic Esther Hayut (center) and justices at a hearing in Jerusalem, on March 14, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Personalized legislation violates the rule of law
The proposed law seeking to prevent a specific individual—Benjamin Netanyahu—from fulfilling a specific role utterly violates the spirit of the law, but the chances Israel’s High Court of Justice will strike the bill down are alarmingly low.
Mar. 9, 2020
Aviad Hacohen