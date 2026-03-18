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Bat-Chen Epstein Elias

Chen Goldstein-Almog and her daughter Agam light Chanukah candles together with other members of Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Shefayim, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Feature
‘We will not let Oct. 7 define us': The story of Chen Goldstein-Almog
After having spent 51 days in captivity, Goldstein-Almog faces the loss of her daughter Yam and husband Nadav, who were murdered before her eyes.
Oct. 8, 2024
Bat-Chen Epstein Elias
The Gaon squad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
The guardian angels of Golani’s 13th Battalion recall dramatic encounter
Reservists from the IDF’s Sky Rider drone unit were the eye in the sky for the 13th Battalion in one of the major battles of the ground incursion into Gaza, and helped the soldiers on the ground emerge unscathed.
Jan. 3, 2024
Bat-Chen Epstein Elias