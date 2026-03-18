More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Boris Zilberman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
It’s time to show Erdoğan the price Turkey will pay
The Trump administration needs to make it clear to Ankara that it must change course, change its behaviors and forsakes alliances with American adversaries.
Jun. 20, 2019
Boris Zilberman