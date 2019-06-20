More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

It’s time to show Erdoğan the price Turkey will pay

The Trump administration needs to make it clear to Ankara that it must change course, change its behaviors and forsakes alliances with American adversaries.

Boris Zilberman
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Boris Zilberman
(June 20, 2019 / JNS)

As is often the case, Washington is again fixated on a serious but short-term dispute while it misses a long-term problem with long-term implications. While the Trump administration’s hard line with major trading partners China and Mexico has captured the spotlight, a NATO ally is making an unmistakable and possibly irreversible turn away from the West and into the Kremlin’s grasp.

In the latest in a long string of breaches of trust, Turkey has purchased Russia’s advanced S-400 missile-defense system and put U.S. interests at risk. If delivered, the Trump administration should respond swiftly, severely and unequivocally to demonstrate that reorienting militarily towards Russia is unacceptable.

Thankfully, U.S. President Donald Trump has options available to punish Turkey, which no longer behaves as a strategic partner or an ally. Chief among them would be the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 (CAATSA) and formal exclusion from the Pentagon’s F-35 multirole fighter program.

The purchase of the Russian S-400 and co-location with the American F-35 poses a great risk to the integrity of the fifth-generation fighter jet—not only for the United States but for partner nations, such as Israel, who are already flying the F-35. Turkish soldiers, who are in Russia receiving training on the S-400 system, would be feeding sensitive information on the fighter jet into a Russian system. Moscow would no doubt exploit this information and pass on vital data to American and Israeli adversaries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has guided a hard turn to Russia and its partner, Iran, in recent years. For the United States, NATO and major non-NATO allies, such as Israel, his decision to purchase the S-400 is entirely aligned with his behavior. And the threat Turkey poses to America and its allies is clear.

Whether siding with Moscow over the Nicolás Maduro regime or helping Iran engage in a massive multi-billion-dollar Iran sanctions evasion scheme, Erdoğan has made a point of continuously undermining U.S. interests. His government has yet to finalize a settlement for the fine expected against state-owned Halkbank stemming from its role in helping Iran evade sanctions between 2013 and 2014. And while Turkey seems to be complying with current U.S. sanctions on Iran, Erdoğan has suggested that Turkey could go back to its old ways.

Erdoğan and those around him have also not been shy about doing business with terror groups. Ankara’s support for the terrorist group Hamas, including harboring known operatives and allowing the group to run an office out of Istanbul, is deeply problematic. At the height of the Islamic State’s power, it was Turkey that harbored key ISIS financiers and bought their black-market oil.

Domestically, the Erdoğan government has led Turkey down a path of oppression for its civil society and religious institutions. Turkey is rated as “not free” in Freedom House’s latest annual report. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has once again cited Turkey for embracing “anti-Semitism in the form of public statements … and pro-government newspapers and media outlets propagated hate speech directed against both Christians and Jews.” The Turkish government also unjustly held Pastor Andrew Brunson for more than two years. Only after ever increasing economic pressure and a barrage of bipartisan anger from Congress did Erdoğan let him go.

Ankara has been given many chances to turn back from rupturing the relationship but has consistently refused substantive overtures. Instead, Erdoğan believes that ultimately, he will get all he wants out of his relationship with the United States without suffering a breach in that relationship. He needs to disabused of this fantasy.

When presidents Trump and Erdoğan meet later this month, the United States should make it clear that if Erdoğan wishes to continue to take Turkey down an adversarial path, a wider strategic break is coming—one that will hit Turkey with tremendous force and plunge its economy into further disrepair. The West, led by Trump, should use its economic leverage to show Ankara the price it will pay unless it changes course, changes its behaviors and forsakes alliances with our adversaries.

Boris Zilberman is the director of public policy and strategy at the Christians United for Israel Action Fund.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar