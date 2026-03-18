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Dan Ehrenkrantz

Brown University
Opinion
No conundrum: Standing for Israel and diversity of opinion on campus
It is wrenching to watch the divestment debate pit students against one another in a political fight, rather than enabling them to engage with one another over their differences. And it in no way solves the problems of the Middle East.
Apr. 5, 2019
Dan Ehrenkrantz