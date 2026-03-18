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Daniel Bouskila

A.B. Yehoshua (left), Edna Assis and Daniel Bouskila having coffee in Givatayim, January 2020. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
My last cup of coffee with A.B. Yehoshua
For me, our meetings were almost a mirror image of the issues that came to define his life as a brilliant literary figure and outspoken public intellectual.
Jun. 15, 2022
Daniel Bouskila
Israelis prepare moufletta for Mimouna, in Moshav Ahi'ezer, April 3, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Mimouna: A Moroccan farewell to social distancing
Apr. 21, 2022
Daniel Bouskila