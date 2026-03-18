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Danielle Roth-Avneri

Knesset member Idit Silman on April 25, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel is likely on the way to elections in September
From its outset, the government was built out of incompatible puzzle pieces that seemed almost impossible to put together.
Apr. 27, 2022
Danielle Roth-Avneri