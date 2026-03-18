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Danny Ayalon

U.S. President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office at the White House on Aug. 27, 2021. Source: Israel Embassy/Twitter.
Opinion
A US visa waiver for Israelis? Doubtful
It’s unlikely that the promise given to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will carry any more weight than those handed out by the United States over the past 20 years.
Aug. 31, 2021
Danny Ayalon