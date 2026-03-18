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Daryl Deino

Red plastic cups arranged in the shape of a swastika at a party reportedly attended by Newport Beach students. Credit: Twitter screenshot.
Opinion
Newport-Mesa unified school district a bastion of anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry
I’ve waited two decades to write this letter, always putting it off. But now that some of your students have made international news with deplorable anti-Semitism, I can’t keep silent anymore.
Mar. 20, 2019
Daryl Deino
A swastika that was spray-painted on the Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Jewish fraternity house at University of California, Davis. Source: YouTube.
U.S. News
Campus anti-Semitism, decades in the making: a teacher’s perspective
Jun. 1, 2015
Daryl Deino