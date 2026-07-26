The missing piece of Israel’s venture capital story

Ask two well-informed people how Israeli tech is doing, and you will get two confident, opposite answers. One will describe the capital winter: fundraising at decade lows, deals growing scarcer every year, all of it under the shadow of war. The other will tell you that money came roaring back in 2025—the strongest year since the boom.

Which one is wrong? Neither. And the space between their answers is not just a puzzle; it’s a map of where Israeli technology will go next. Israel’s adversaries, who have wagered that economic exhaustion will succeed where force has not, should study that map closely.

Both answers survive scrutiny because each leans on a different ledger.

The winter’s case rests hardest on money raised by Israeli venture funds themselves—and that really did collapse, sitting 68% below its peak by IVC Research Center’s data, a far deeper fall than America’s.

The rebound lives in the other ledger: money and capital flowing into Israeli companies from everywhere on earth.

It did come back—narrowly. Count what actually builds startups—equity invested in private Israeli companies, excluding stock-market listings and lending—and 2025 stands at roughly half the 2021 peak, with or without the mega-deals. Deals have grown scarcer every single year since 2021, and two fields alone, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, took two of every three dollars invested. Honest answers both about where this market has been. Neither says where it is going. For that, look at three signals deep in the data.

The first is the most optimistic line in the entire dataset, and almost nobody is talking about it. The investing arms of the world’s technology giants—NVIDIA, Google, Intel and their peers—have changed what they buy in Israel. This year, for the first time in the decade IVC has tracked it, the majority of their Israeli investments went to seed and Series A companies—the youngest layer of the market—rather than the mature, later-stage names they favored in every prior year.

At Catalyst, the firm where I invest, capital has gone into Israeli technology since 1999. The firm’s read of that shift is simple. Corporations are the class of buyer behind most Israeli tech exits, and they do not seed the youngest layer of an ecosystem out of sentiment; they do it when choosing what they intend to acquire and build around a five- to 10-year investment horizon.

The companies receiving strategic checks at seed today are being scouted as the platforms and acquisitions of the early 2030s. Their money is not a verdict on Israel’s past. It is a forecast of its future.

The second signal hides inside the concentration itself. When two fields take two of every three invested dollars, the other fields in Israel compete for the remaining third. Most read that as fragility. Look closer, and it is white space—because the founders never stopped coming.

Through Oct. 7 and the largest reserve mobilization in Israel’s history, startup formation remains relatively unchanged, and they are not all building in AI and cyber. Israel’s life-sciences bench runs from university labs to a decades-deep medical-device tradition; its industrial technologies draw on the engineering culture of its defense sector; its quantum and robotics teams come from the same military and academic pipeline that produced its cyber champions.

World-class sectors are forming companies at full speed, into a market where competition is shrinking—and when bidding thins, the advantage passes to whoever remains. Buyer’s markets never last.

The third signal is the shape of the deals themselves. Financings have grown scarcer every year, yet the typical round has roughly doubled in size since the peak, by our analysis of IVC data. A frightened market writes fewer and smaller checks. This one is writing fewer and larger ones, concentrating capital behind the companies investors believe in most. The winter is not thinning Israel’s portfolio at random; it is consolidating it around strength.

The risks are real; anyone deploying capital here prices them daily. But the data point to one conclusion: The advantages in this market—thin competition, strategic validation at the earliest stage, capital consolidating behind the strongest companies—accrue to investors who are present while consensus still reads cold.

This is not a market waiting to be rescued; the strongest capital in the world never left it. It is a market where attention has narrowed—and advantage belongs to those positioned before attention broadens again.

Israel’s adversaries are reading the winter and betting on exhaustion.