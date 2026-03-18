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David Adesnik

David Adesnik

David Adesnik is vice president of research at Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Palestinians in Gaza
Opinion
The fine print of the famine declaration in Gaza
Far from impartial, the report disregarded the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification’s traditional methodologies and findings to claim a famine.
Sep. 17, 2025
Aaron Goren