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David Ibsen

Iran launches a rocket carrying the Payam satellite on Jan. 15, 2019, which successfully passed its first and second phases, but failed in the third stage of its release. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
FATF must hold Iran accountable
Iran cannot be a part of the global financial system unless and until it decides to play by the same rules as everyone else.
Feb. 21, 2019
David Ibsen