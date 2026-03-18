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Derek Tassone

Derek Tassone

Derek Tassone is a research associate for the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

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Opinion
Antisemitism in plain sight, obscured by denial and deflection
The fallout from a video showing an antisemitic sign at a Philadelphia bar highlights the challenges in combating Jew-hatred in America.
May. 16, 2025
Derek Tassone