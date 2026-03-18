More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Doron Itzchakov

Celebrating the Islamic Revolution
Opinion
Iran and the Israel-UAE deal
The peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates presents the Iranian regime with dilemmas on both the foreign and the domestic front.
Aug. 23, 2020
Doron Itzchakov
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left) and Iraqi President Barham Salih at a joint press conference in Baghdad on March 11, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Tehran and the restive Iraqis
Dec. 3, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
Protesters in the streets of Iran demonstrating against a massive hike in gas prices by the government in November 2019. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The Iranian regime vs. the fuel protests
Nov. 27, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
The liberation of Fallujah, Iraq, by Iraqi Armed Forces and the People's Mobilization Forces, June 28, 2016. Credit: Mahmoud Hosseini via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Popular Mobilization Forces at a crossroads
Despite demands that the PMF militias, which operate under the Iranian umbrella, integrate into the Iraqi military apparatus, a number are not complying, which could have implications for Iraqi sovereignty.
Oct. 2, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
A map and satellite imagery of the Khurais and Abqaiq oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2019. Credit: VOA via Wikipedia.
Opinion
Iran escalates: The attack on the Saudi oil fields
The Sept. 14 attack against two Saudi oil facilities was a daring and aggressive leap forward on Iran’s part, and has serious regional and geopolitical implications.
Sep. 23, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran must demonize its enemies to justify itself
The Islamist regime’s intense preoccupation with constructing a negative image of its adversaries has become one of its most defining features.
Apr. 29, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Iraq
Iraq is a convenient channel through which Iran can circumvent current U.S. sanctions.
Apr. 1, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
Demonstration in Iran on Sept. 8, 1978. The sentence on the placard read: “We want an Islamic government, led by Imam Khomeini.” Credit: Islamic Revolution Document Center via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran’s unwavering Israel-hatred
Once a friend to Israel, Tehran overnight became an archenemy dedicated to its destruction. What was the source of such virulent and apparently indestructible hostility?
Mar. 11, 2019
Doron Itzchakov
Central Bank of Iran in Tehran. Credit: Ensie & Matthias/Flickr.
Opinion
The implications of sanctions for the Iranian oil market
The leadership in Tehran hopes that Trump will not win another term, and is willing to tighten the country’s belt until the next U.S. elections.
Nov. 26, 2018
Doron Itzchakov
Protests in Iran have been prompted by economic woes and social issues nationwide, June 2018. Credit: Wiki Buzz News.
Opinion
Ongoing protests in Iran’s periphery may determine fate of regime
A number of recent protests took place in Iran that received almost no attention anywhere other than inside the country.
Jun. 5, 2018
Doron Itzchakov
The Iranian Central Bank in Tehran. Credit: SA Ensie & Matthias, Flickr.
Opinion
Iran faces economic challenges as currency plunges
The sharp decline in the value of the Iranian currency is causing upheaval in the Iranian economy and challenging the government and the banking sector.
May. 3, 2018
Doron Itzchakov