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Deborah Soffen

Dr. Deborah Soffen

Dr. Deborah Soffen is children’s advocate at the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

ICJ courtroom
Opinion
The world’s big October 7 lies
The strategy of repeating a lie until people believe it has proven to be a bonanza for Hamas.
Jul. 17, 2024
Rabbi Abraham Cooper
Palestinian children learn ow to handle rifles at youth summer camps, where they direct violence at Israel, July 25-28, 2022. Source: Facebook.com/gheras.alqud via MEMRI.
Opinion
Who will protect Palestinian children from Hamas?
Feb. 4, 2024
Rabbi Abraham Cooper